Association Of Cinematographers Of Turkic World Comes Into Being In Uzbek Capital

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. On the
initiative of the International Organization of Turkic Culture
TURKSOY, the Union (Association) of Cinematographers of the Turkic
World was established in Tashkent, Trend reports.
The founding meeting was attended by heads of the film industry
in Turkic-speaking countries.
The event was attended by Orhan Fikretoglu, head of the
Azerbaijani Cinema Agency, Azamat Satybaldy, president of the
Kazakhfilm Association, Firdavs Abdukhalikov, director-general of
the Cinematography Agency of Uzbekistan, Erkin Yılmaz, director
general of the Turkish Cinematography Department, Akzhol
Bekbolotov, director of the Kyrgyz Cinematography Department, and
Salim Ezer, TURKSOY's representative on cinematography.
The Association was founded to revitalize the Turkic world's
cinema art, to create joint film projects and new film productions,
to bring the best films to the international cinema stage, and to
create a unified film distribution system for films from
Turkic-speaking countries.
In the future, there are plans to establish a Turkic World Film
Academy, which will serve as a forum for Turkic peoples to
collaborate on cooperative film projects.
