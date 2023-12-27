Embassy Of Ukraine Opened In Ghana

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has launched the Ukrainian Embassy in Accra, the capital of Ghana.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrinform reported, citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Last year, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky set the Ukrainian diplomatic service the task to open new embassies in Africa. I am pleased to announce that the first of them has already started working in Ghana. We will continue to open the next ones. This is part of our strategy of developing relations with African countries, the Ukrainian-African renaissance, and countering Russian influence in the world. Expanding our diplomatic presence will also open up new opportunities for the Ukrainian state, business and citizens," the minister said.

He informed that until the ambassador is appointed, the Ukrainian Embassy in Ghana will operate at the level of a charge d'affaires. The institution will carry out a full range of functions: develop political contacts, strengthen economic ties, and provide consular services for Ukrainians and Ghanaians.

According to Kuleba, Rwanda, Mozambique, and Botswana will be the next countries to raise the Ukrainian flag over new Ukrainian embassies.

In total, Ukraine plans to open ten new embassies in Africa.

As reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has selected 16 candidates for the positions of ambassadors of Ukraine, most of whom have already been submitted to President Volodymyr Zelensky for consideration.