West Is Indifferent To Fate Of Armenian Population, Says Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Russia sees attempts by external forces to draw Yerevan into even more dangerous geopolitical games, Azernews reports.

"The West is indifferent to the fate of the Armenian population, the people of Armenia - they use their feelings, historical memory, pain, and suffering exclusively in their interests." Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said

Maria Zakharova noted that, taking into account the allied nature of relations, Russia is ready to support the peace, stability, and prosperity of Armenia in every possible way.

"For us, this is indeed of crucial importance for several reasons," she said.

Zakharova noted that thanks to trade and economic ties with Russia and EAEU member states, Armenia's economy is showing impressive growth.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova added that Russia sees the prospect of normalisation of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of trilateral agreements between the heads of state.

"We see good prospects for normalisation of relations between Yerevan and Baku based on trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia. There are prerequisites for improving relations between Armenia and Turkey. And in general, we are interested in reducing conflict in the South Caucasus and unlocking the rich potential of this region, which, among other things, could be facilitated by expanding interaction within the framework of the consultative-regional platform 3+3," Zakharova said.