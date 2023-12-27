West Is Indifferent To Fate Of Armenian Population, Says Zakharova

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that
Russia sees attempts by external forces to draw Yerevan into even
more dangerous geopolitical games, Azernews reports.
"The West is indifferent to the fate of the Armenian population,
the people of Armenia - they use their feelings, historical memory,
pain, and suffering exclusively in their interests." Russian
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said
Maria Zakharova noted that, taking into account the allied
nature of relations, Russia is ready to support the peace,
stability, and prosperity of Armenia in every possible way.
"For us, this is indeed of crucial importance for several
reasons," she said.
Zakharova noted that thanks to trade and economic ties with
Russia and EAEU member states, Armenia's economy is showing
impressive growth.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova added that
Russia sees the prospect of normalisation of relations between
Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of trilateral
agreements between the heads of state.
"We see good prospects for normalisation of relations between
Yerevan and Baku based on trilateral agreements of the leaders of
Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia. There are prerequisites for
improving relations between Armenia and Turkey. And in general, we
are interested in reducing conflict in the South Caucasus and
unlocking the rich potential of this region, which, among other
things, could be facilitated by expanding interaction within the
framework of the consultative-regional platform 3+3," Zakharova
said.
