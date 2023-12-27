Heavy rains, floods displace thousands across Malaysia, Thailand

(MENAFN) Severe weather conditions, characterized by heavy rain and subsequent floods, have resulted in the displacement of thousands of individuals and widespread devastation across Malaysia, Thailand, as well as Australia, as reported by local media on Tuesday.



In Malaysia, the Kelantan region has borne the brunt of incessant heavy rain since Friday, leading to significant flooding that has affected over 18,000 people.



Authorities, in response to the crisis, have established temporary relief camps in the Kuala Betis area to provide assistance to the affected population.



According to a state-run news agency, the evacuation efforts have seen a total of 18,735 individuals relocated from the inundated areas.



Meanwhile, in Thailand, the far south of the country has experienced heavy rainfall and ensuing floods, resulting in severe damage and the displacement of over 100,000 people across five provinces.



Premier Srettha Thavisin is taking direct action by flying to the region on Tuesday to personally oversee the ongoing rescue and relief efforts, as reported by a Bangkok-based news site.



The relentless heavy rain has led to massive flooding in 14 districts, with Narathiwat province in southern Thailand bearing the brunt of the impact.



Thousands of residents in this province have been forced to evacuate their homes due to the extensive flooding, adding to the growing humanitarian crisis in the region.

