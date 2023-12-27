US spies have no idea on Chinese purposes

(MENAFN) A recent report from the Wall Street Journal reveals that the United States is facing significant challenges in rebuilding its spy capacity in China more than a decade after the loss of all its agents in the country. Current and former intelligence officials highlighted a substantial and mostly covert shift within the CIA and other United States spy agencies, redirecting their focus and resources from "fighting insurgencies around the world" to preparing for a potential "great power" conflict with China and Russia, marking a pivotal transformation in the nation's USD100-billion-a-year intelligence apparatus.



CIA Director William Burns, emphasizing the importance of China as a top priority, disclosed that the agency has doubled the budget resources dedicated to the China mission over the past three years. As part of this restructuring, a standalone China Mission Center has been established to coordinate various activities, including the creation of a new unit dedicated to emerging technologies and collaboration with the United States private sector.



The intelligence agencies have also responded to the evolving landscape by establishing units focused on analyzing open-source intelligence. However, the primary source of information within China has shifted to electronic surveillance due to the risks associated with meeting and recruiting human sources amid Beijing's robust surveillance apparatus. Even attempts to recruit officials during their travels to third countries have proven challenging, as illustrated by an incident in a Latin American country where United States agents, believing their cover was intact, were followed and filmed by Chinese observers during a recruitment attempt.



Acknowledging the setbacks, current and former United States intelligence officials revealed that the CIA's mission in China was severely compromised between 2010 and 2012. During this period, a glitch in the agency's covert communications systems and a betrayal by one of its Chinese operatives led to the loss of as many as 30 Chinese assets. The report sheds light on the formidable obstacles faced by the United States intelligence community as it seeks to rebuild and adapt its capabilities to navigate the intricate landscape of intelligence gathering in China.





