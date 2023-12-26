Geidea And Giift Announces Partnership To Transform Digital Solutions In The Egyptian Market

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Giift, a global leader in loyalty and rewards technology, and Geidea, a prominent international financial technology company, announced a strategic partnership to offer an integrated digital solution to merchants in Egypt, combining a solid loyalty program with a widely accessible payment platform.

Through this partnership, Geidea will integrate Giift's Loyalty Business Management System (LBMS) and Giift Merchant Rewards platform (GiiftBox) to offer comprehensive loyalty programs to its vast network of merchants. This collaboration aims to empower merchants with a B2B2C loyalty platform, enabling them to seamlessly create, manage, and distribute engaging customised offers to their customer base. Moreover, GiiftMarketplace will be incorporated into Geidea's market-leading platform, providing customers with diverse redemption options, including Geidea bill payment and top-up services.

The combination of Giift's robust platform and Geidea's strong market presence promises to transform the loyalty program landscape in Egypt. Furthermore, this collaboration is set to extend beyond Egypt, with plans to leverage this solution in other Middle Eastern markets, such as the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ahmed Nader, Managing Director of Geidea in Egypt, shared similar sentiments by stating,“This collaboration with Giift enables us to offer our clients an innovative loyalty platform. This partnership goes beyond business – it's about adding value for our clients and their customers, which aligns with our mission to continuously seek to enhance our value proposition.”

Commenting on the partnership announcement, Ahmed Khalifa, Chief Sales Officer at Giift, said,“Our partnership with Geidea strengthens our presence in the Egyptian market and aligns with our global vision of providing advanced loyalty solutions. We are excited about the future of this partnership and its potential to transform the loyalty program space in Egypt and the wider region.”

About Giift:

Giift is a leading loyalty technology provider and program management partner with headquarters in Singapore. Founded in 2013, Giift has expanded into multiple countries, including Dubai, Mumbai, New York, London, Wuhan, Beijing, Jakarta, Colombo, Doha, Dhaka, Nairobi, and Pakistan. Giift has served 2,000+ corporate clients across industries and has created customized loyalty and rewards-based programs globally.

About Geidea:

Geidea is a leading financial technology company in the Middle East, offering a comprehensive suite of payment and financial solutions to businesses. With a commitment to innovation and customer service, Geidea simplifies financial transactions and fosters business growth.