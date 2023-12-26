Bahrain Kicks Off Real Estate E Platform To Attract Investors

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain inaugurated on Tuesday the real estate data bank platform (Aqari Data Bank), which is among the e-services launched by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

Bahrain Crown Prince Sheikh Salman bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa, Survey and Land Registration Bureau (SLRB) President, and Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, in addition to several ministers, officials and heads of real estate development companies, attended the launch ceremony of the Aqari Data Bank platform.

Bahrain's Deputy Premier Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa said that the launch of the Aqari Data Bank, which is an integrated platform that provides real estate dealers with all necessary information about the sector, embodies the Kingdom's interest in developing systems, as well as adopting modern technologies and artificial intelligence, commensurate with the goals of the comprehensive development process, led by King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, and backed by Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, contributing to harnessing digital development to improving the quality and efficiency of government services.

Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah indicated that the "Aqari" platform is as an innovative service that reflects the foundations of good governance on which the government work is based, as it aims to strengthen integration among government agencies and enhance strategic planning, noting that the platform is part of the RERA's digital transformation efforts, carried out in parallel with its endeavors to achieve the objectives of the National Real Estate Sector Plan (2021-2024) towards a sustainable real estate sector that contributes positively to other economic sectors.

The Deputy Premier stressed the need to continue developing the real estate sector to ensure that it always meets the standards of the best international practices, given the sector's major role in supporting the national economy and contributing to the kingdom's non-oil GDP.

He also underlined the importance of integrating advanced technologies and availing of their advantages and characteristics to serve customers, and facilitate their experience in accordance with the principles of disclosure, clarity and transparency that enhance their confidence, enable them to make sound decisions based on realistic and accurate facts, and provide a sustainable environment that encourages local and foreign investment with all flexibility. (end)

