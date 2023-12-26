Gujarat's Semiconductor Policy To Propel 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': CM Bhupendra Patel

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gandhinagar, Dec 26 (KNN) The Gujarat Semiconductor Policy is a crucial step toward realising the state's commitment to a self-reliant India and Gujarat, affirmed Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday.

The policy, aimed at transforming Gujarat into a semiconductor powerhouse, has garnered significant attention with Micron Technology's announcement of a USD 2.75 billion plant in Sanand near Ahmedabad, indicating success in attracting global players, according to a release issued by the state government.

The Chief Minister disclosed that the state government is establishing Dholera Semicon City near Ahmedabad, where eligible projects will receive subsidies for manufacturing unit setups.

Additionally, he added, the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) is scheduled in Gandhinagar next month to facilitate business networking, knowledge sharing, and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth.

In June, the Gujarat government inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Micron Technology for a semiconductor assembly and test facility in Sanand.

Patel emphasised that the dedicated semiconductor policy, implemented as the country's first, aligns with the commitment to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Aatmanirbhar Gujarat.'

The ambitious Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) is going to host 'Semicon City,' covering 5,000-10,000 acres and generating two lakh jobs over the next five years, featuring semiconductor fabrication units, display fabrication units, silicon photonics, and semiconductor assembly, testing, marking, and packaging facilitie

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, announced the establishment of a new Indian semiconductor centre for research and revealed over 30 design startups emerging.

The policy, aligned with the Centre's 'India Semiconductor Mission,' aims to attract and facilitate new projects in the sector, as per an official release.

It offers a 75 per cent subsidy on the first 200 acres for setting up manufacturing units, with additional land provided at a 50 per cent subsidy.

Eligible projects benefit from a power tariff subsidy of Rs 2 per unit for a decade and affordable quality water rates for the initial five years.

Additional incentives are provided for projects with significant Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) or those relocating from overseas locations.

(KNN Bureau)