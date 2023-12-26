               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Holds Meeting With President Of Belarus In St. Petersburg


12/26/2023 7:17:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a meeting with President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg, Trend reports.

The Presidents commended the successful development of bilateral friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus across various areas, emphasizing the considerable potential for further cooperation. The sides highlighted that high-level meetings and contacts contribute to cementing bilateral ties.

The heads of state expressed confidence in the continued strengthening of bilateral relations and exchanged views on future contacts and prospects for cooperation.

MENAFN26122023000195011045ID1107657681

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search