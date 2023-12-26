Tulsa's Mr. Murph 2.0 Recycling Facility, Equipped With Recycling AI Robots, Takes On The Holiday Rush

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This Unboxing Christmas season, Mr. Murph 2.0 recycling facility is ready to process the increased volume of Green Country's holiday recyclables.

- Paul Ross, American Waste Control Vice-PresidentTULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- This Unboxing Christmas season, Mr. Murph 2.0 recycling facility is ready to process the increased volume of Green Country's holiday recyclables. The State's first mixed recyclables processing facility is equipped with state-of-the-art AI Robotics and advanced Optical Sorters, makes it Oklahoma's most technologically advanced recycling facility.Now that Christmas is over, the folks at American Waste Control are preparing their Materials Recovery Facility (MRF), AKA Mr. Murph 2.0, for its highest volume time of the year."Historically, the days after Christmas and New Years are our busiest time," says Robert Pickens, Vice President of Recycling for American Waste Control. "That's when all the gift-wrapping paper, cardboard boxes, and other recyclables from Christmas dinner starts coming in from across Tulsa."American Waste Control encourages residents to recycle post-holiday recyclables instead of tossing them into the trash. Holiday packaging the company expects to see is non-metallic/non-foil gift wrapping paper, cardboard boxes, plastic bottles and containers with a screw-on cap or snap-on lid, aluminum and steel cans, holiday ads and magazines & catalogs, and non-metallic/non-glittery greeting cards & envelopes. Mr. Murph will also see all the recyclables they normally receive throughout the year. Recyclers can find a full list of accepted items at .When you recycle with American Waste Control's Feed Mr. Murph program, 95% of the recyclables stay in Oklahoma. But even better, 100% of the recyclables processed stay in the United States. Keeping recyclables in Oklahoma is not only great for Oklahoma jobs and our economy but also make the Feed Mr. Murph program and our recyclers a great example of what can be accomplished together when recyclables are not sent overseas.It is also important to note what Mr. Murph DOES NOT accept. Examples include – plastic gift wrapping, plastic bags of any kind or film plastics, Styrofoam, electronics (has a cord, runs on batteries, or winds up), batteries, live and artificial Christmas trees, Christmas lights (LED, Neon or regular bulb), clothing & linens, ribbons & bows, tinsel & ornaments, lights & bulbs, ceramic and aluminum foil items (foil, pans, trays).For a full list of what is not accepted in Mr. Murph recycling carts or drop-off bins and for a full list of recycling drop-off locations in your area, please visit the program's official website .The Feed Mr. Murph program, led American Waste Control to receive the 2023 Excellence in Recycling Public Education award from the National Waste & Recycling Association. The American Waste Control team continues to make appearances at local schools and other community events to educate and instill values of environmental stewardship in children and adults of all ages that will create a lasting impact on the community.ABOUT AMERICAN WASTE CONTROLAs a locally owned and operated company, American Waste Control has a fleet of over 205 trucks to provide safe hauling of waste and recyclables across the Tulsa Metro area. In addition, American Waste Control is home to Mr. Murph recycling where recyclables can be comingled in one cart or bin and sorted at American Waste Control's MRF (Materials Recovery Facility.)In 2000 American Waste Control opened a landfill, American Environmental Landfill (AEL), making it Oklahoma's first energy from waste landfill. AEL generates clean energy from waste, providing electricity to 20,000 Oklahomans every day. Thanks to founder and visionary Kenneth Burkett, AEL is home to a honey bee farm, Monarch Butterfly habitat, numerous environmental stewardship awards, and recognized by the State of Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality as being the leading landfill in terms of safety and compliance in the state.For more information, visit the website: .American Waste Control is also the organizer and presenting sponsor of Tulsa Christmas Parade.

Sarah Abbott

American Waste Control

+1 918-720-8304

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram