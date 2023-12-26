Slain Rickshaw Driver's Body Found In Swabi, Sparks Protests In Nowshera

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The lifeless body of 22-year-old Tahseenullah, a young rickshaw driver who disappeared three days ago from Nowshera Bara Banda, was discovered in Swabi, bearing signs of violence, including a fatal gunshot wound to the head, as reported by the police.

In response to the grim discovery, grief-stricken relatives and locals staged a protest, placing Tahseenullah's body on the GT road. This demonstration led to a complete blockade of GT Road, causing significant traffic congestion.

Protesters voiced their discontent, directing slogans against both the police and the alleged perpetrators. Their primary demands included the prompt arrest of the accused and a thorough investigation into the police's delay in filing a case.

Risalpur Circle DSP Fazal-e-Akbar intervened, engaging in talks with the protesters. Following assurances of the accused's arrest within three days, the demonstrators dispersed, and normal traffic flow was restored on GT Road.

Tahseenullah's father shared that the young man had been married for two months and mysteriously disappeared in Jehangira.

DSP Fazal-e-Akbar asserted that the accused would not evade the clutches of the law and assured the community that justice would be swiftly served.