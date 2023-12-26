'Never Outraged Her Modesty...' Sukesh Chandrasekhar Counters Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sukesh Chandrashekhar has taken legal action against Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez by filing a plea in the Delhi High Court. This move comes in response to Jacqueline challenging the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) complaint and supplementary charge sheet in a Rs 200 crore fraud case. Sukesh, who is currently in Tihar Jail, alleges that Jacqueline is an accused in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case and asserts that she is selectively influencing witnesses in their case.

In Sukesh Chandrashekhar's petition to the Delhi High Court, he refers to Jacqueline as an accused in the PMLA case and accuses her of selectively manipulating witnesses. The plea also contends that Jacqueline, the actor, had approached the Delhi High Court to have the money laundering case against her dismissed, presenting herself as the prosecutor in the case registered by Delhi Police. Sukesh, her former boyfriend and co-accused, challenges these claims, branding them as false.

Sukesh denies the allegations of outraging Jacqueline's modesty or attempting to threaten or intimidate her, asserting that such accusations are entirely baseless and malicious. According to his application, Jacqueline has solicited statements from Sukesh multiple times to safeguard her reputation, implying a selective disclosure of information that serves only her interests. Chandrashekhar confidently maintains that this will be proven false during the trial in the ED case.

On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez's petition maintains her innocence, asserting that she did not commit any crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002 and was not involved in any criminal activities. Her petition argues that the complaint filed by Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, does not accuse Jacqueline of actively instigating or abetting Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the main accused, in committing the alleged crime.

The petition filed by Jacqueline in the Delhi High Court contends that the evidence presented by the ED demonstrates that she is, in fact, an innocent victim of Sukesh Chandrashekhar. It seeks to establish that the charges against her lack substance and that she should be absolved of any wrongdoing in connection to the Rs 200 crore fraud case.

It's important to note that Sukesh Chandrashekhar is presently incarcerated in Delhi's Tihar Jail, facing accusations of extorting Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh between June 2020 and May 2021. The legal battle between Sukesh and Jacqueline is unfolding in the Delhi High Court, with both parties vehemently presenting their perspectives on the case.