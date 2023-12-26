Lawyer, Family Thrashed By 20 Men In Delhi's Connaught Place

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) A family, including women, were thrashed by nearly two dozen men after an argument over the honking of car in Connaught Place.

The complainant, Advocate Siddharth Kaushik, a resident of Shahdara, detailed the incident in the FIR accessed by IANS.

On the night of December 22, around 11 p.m., Kaushik and his family were leaving Connaught Place when an argument erupted with a person named Rohit over the honking of their car. Despite Kaushik's attempts to defuse the situation, Rohit escalated the confrontation, verbally abusing and physically assaulting Kaushik's younger brothers.

The situation took a dark turn when Rohit called for reinforcements from 'Odeon Paanwala,' and 15-20 people armed with wooden sticks and rods arrived, launching a brutal attack on Kaushik's family, including women. The assault continued even when Kaushik's sister intervened to protect her brother.

"When my brother fell down and the alleged people were beating him with sticks, my sister intervened to save him and laid over my brother. Even then the assailants did not stop and continued thrashing both of them. They held my sister by collar and abused her," the FIR read.

In a desperate attempt to seek help, Kaushik's cousin ran to call the police, but he was pursued by 3-4 attackers in a car who tried to abduct him. Fortunately, he managed to escape and hide in a parked auto.

Kaushik, meanwhile, attempted to call the police using his mobile phone, but the assailants snatched it, smashed it, and continued beating him with sticks and rods, resulting in a fractured nose.

"I tried to call the police through my mobile phone but they snatched it and smashed it into the ground. Then they started hitting me with sticks and rods, due to which my nose got fractured," the FIR read further.

The FIR, based on Kaushik's complaint, has been registered under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Connaught Place police station.

