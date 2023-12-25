President Ilham Aliyev Signs Order Declaring 2024 As Green World Solidarity Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed
an Order on declaring 2024 as the“Green World Solidarity Year” in
the country.
The Order underscores the Republic of Azerbaijan's role as a
reliable and responsible member of the international community,
actively contributing to the fight against the consequences of
climate change.
Emphasizing one of Azerbaijan's five national priorities for
socio-economic development until 2030, articulated as the "Country
of Clean Environment and Green Growth," the Order outlines ongoing
initiatives to enhance environmental conditions, rehabilitate and
expand green spaces, and ensure the efficient utilization of water
resources and sustainable energy alternatives.
Azerbaijan has set ambitious targets, aiming to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2030 and 40 percent by
2050, relative to the 1990 baseline year.
Liberated Karabakh and East Zangezur, as well as the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic, have been declared green energy zones. The
protection of the environment stands as a priority in the extensive
restoration and redevelopment processes unfolding in the liberated
territories. Innovative approaches such as "smart city" and "smart
village" are implemented in these areas, contributing to ecosystem
restoration.
Focusing on energy policy, Azerbaijan prioritizes the creation
of green energy sources and the global distribution of green
energy. The goal is for renewable energy to constitute 30% of
electricity generating capacity by 2030.
The document notes that“The unanimous decision to host the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan
reflects the international community's profound respect and trust
in Azerbaijan, recognizing the nation's endeavors in environmental
protection and addressing climate change on national, regional, and
global scales.”
Under the Order, the Presidential Administration of the Republic
of Azerbaijan was entrusted with formulating, within one month,
proposals for the action plan related to the declaration of the
year 2024 as the“Green World Solidarity Year” in the Republic of
Azerbaijan to be presented to the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
MENAFN25122023000195011045ID1107655150
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.