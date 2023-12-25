Another Suspected ULFA-I Linkman Shot At In Assam

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 25 (IANS) Assam Police has shot another suspected United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) linkman after he tried to flee from their custody on Monday, officials said.

Police said that the incident took place in between Guwahati and Sipajhar area in Darrang district.

The police have identified the accused as Pranjal Das.

A senior police official told IANS that Das was arrested from Baihata Chariali in Kamrup district on Sunday night.

“He was taken to the Sipajhar area where he was supposed to help the police to identify some of his associates. However, during the journey towards Sipajhar, Das requested the police officials to attend nature's call and tried to flee from the vehicle after snatching the gun from a police official,” the officer said.

He said that in order to prevent him from escaping, the police fired at his left leg and later admitted him to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.

Police said that condition of the accused in stable.

“Das is associated with another ULFA-I handler Ashik Adhikari who was arrested by the police a few days ago from Guwahati,” Superintendent of Police in Kamrup district, Hitesh Roy told IANS.

The police claimed that Adhikari was working as a recruiter for the outlawed group.

Earlier, four youth in Assam, suspected to be associated with ULFA-I, were injured after the police opened fire while they were trying to escape from the custody, an official said on Sunday, adding that the shootout took place at two separate places in the state.

One of the youth, identified as Pallab Jyoti Gogoi, was critically injured in the shootout that took place in the Konwarpur area of Sivasagar district on Saturday.

The police claimed that Gogoi belonged to the outlawed group and was involved in various activities for the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) in the state.

Sources said that Gogoi is a resident of Bikrampur Chariali in Sivasagar. He was admitted at the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh with bullet injuries.

The police claimed that Gogoi was involved in the blast which took place in Sivasagar district on December 9.

On Saturday night, police shot three youth in Tinsukia district. The police alleged that they were en-route to join the ULFA-I group.

--IANS

tdr/dan