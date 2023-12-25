Richard Bennett Calls For Lifting Ban On Women Working In Ngos

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On the first anniversary of the Taliban's ban on women working in non-governmental organizations, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan has urged for the removal of this ban. This call reflects a push for restoring women's employment rights in NGOs throughout the country.

The ban's anniversary highlights the ongoing restrictions faced by women in Afghanistan and the international community's response. The UN's appeal emphasizes the need for access to work as a fundamental human right and an essential step towards gender equality and empowerment in Afghan society.

Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, issued a message on Sunday, on the social platform X, reiterating the call to the Taliban administration to lift the ban on women working in non-governmental organizations.

The UN Special Rapporteur emphasized that education and employment are essential for a dignified and fulfilling life.

However, Mr. Bennett also stressed the critical role of women in the development and economic growth of Afghan society.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Afghanistan made these remarks while marking the first anniversary of the ban on women working from non-governmental organizations.

A year ago, on December 24th, 2022, the Ministry of Economy issued a directive to domestic and international NGOs to suspend the employment of women workers until further notice.

This directive was met with domestic and international reactions, but even after a year since the ban on women working in non-governmental organizations, the Taliban administration has not yet made any new decisions regarding this issue.

