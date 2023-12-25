Energy Ministry Reports On Working Group's Achievements For Past Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
The meeting of the Working Group Connection to Electricity
Supply Networks of the Commission on Business Environment and
International Ratings was held in videoconference format, Azernews reports.
According to the ministry, the head of the working group, Deputy
Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev, spoke about the work done in the
past period and the tasks ahead. In his speech, the head of the
commission's secretariat, Vusal Shikhaliyev, praised the activities
of the working group during the year in the field of connecting
business entities to electricity supply networks and drew attention
to the achievements in the direction of further improving the
position of our country in international rankings.
In accordance with the agenda, information was provided on the
work done in connection with the tasks given at the last meeting of
the working group. The report on the implementation status of the
Road Map for 2022-2023 in the current year regarding the "Utility
Services (Electricity)" indicator of the B-Ready report of the
World Bank was heard. Information was given on the work done in
response to the request for the utility services (electricity)
indicator, and discussions were held on the measures to be taken
according to the agenda, and recommendations were presented for
further improvement of the indicators.
The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministries of
Energy and Economy, Small and Medium Business Development Agency,
Azerishiq OJSC, Azerenergy OJSC, State Agency for Citizen Service
and Social Innovations, and other relevant institutions and private
companies that are members of the working group.
MENAFN25122023000195011045ID1107654678
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.