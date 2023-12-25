Kazakhstan Plays Major Role In Upholding Energy Security Of EU - Peter Stano (Exclusive Interview)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Kazakhstan plays
a major role in upholding the energy security of the European
Union, European Commission's Lead Spokesperson for foreign affairs
and security policy Peter Stano told Trend in an exclusive interview.
Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation
Agreement
"This year, the EU and Kazakhstan are celebrating the 30th
anniversary of diplomatic relations. Kazakhstan is the first
country in the region that concluded an Enhanced Partnership and
Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) with the EU. The EU is Kazakhstan's
first trading partner overall and foreign direct investment
provider," he said.
As Peter Stano noted, the EPCA has strengthened cooperation in
twenty-nine key policy areas including human rights, trade and
customs, environment and climate change, energy and green economy,
transport, education, research and development.
The role of the Middle Corridor in connecting Asia with
Europe
"The Central Trans-Caspian corridor certainly has the potential
to handle more land-based trade between Europe and Asia, if key
issues, bottlenecks, capacity shortages and other connectivity
issues, including soft connectivity issues, are adequately
addressed," he said.
Stano noted that as part of the Global Gateway initiative, the
EU financed a study on sustainable transport corridors connecting
the extended Trans-European Transport network and the five
countries of Central Asia.
"Based on the results of this study (published last June 2023),
we are now looking at enhancing the operational efficiency and
economic attractiveness of the Central Trans-Caspian Network that
encompasses major production and population centers in all five
Central Asian countries. Based on our experience in Europe – and in
line with the recommendations made in the study – developing
transport connections must be based on a regional approach to
connectivity, in order to ensure that they also contribute to
sustainable economic development of the entire Central Asian
region," he said.
Diversification of trade routes
Stano pointed out that the diversification of trade routes has
been on the table for quite some time. He said that following the
war in Ukraine, there is an increased urgency to identify
alternative, reliable and efficient trade routes between Europe and
Asia that do not pass through Russia. The EU wants to be a reliable
and predictable partner in a rapidly changing world.
"The importance of transport connectivity was discussed during
the EU-Central Asia Ministerial, which took place on 23 October
2023 in Luxembourg. Last year, we held a very successful conference
on connectivity in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, and more recently the
Global Gateway Forum (25-26 October) in Brussels demonstrates our
strong commitment to strengthening our engagement on transport
connectivity. This Forum will be followed up by an Investors' Forum
from 29-30 January 2024, which should lead to operational steps for
the implementation of the Study," he said.
According to him, ahead of the Investors' Forum, the EU is
planning the first steps towards the implementation of the soft
measures included in the study.
"Before the end of the year, we will adopt a Prosperity Program,
which will contribute to improving cross-border coordination and
interoperability across Central Asian countries to foster business
connectivity along the strategic Trans-Caspian corridor," he
said.
Role of Kazakhstan in EU's energy security
"In general, close cooperation between countries in both Central
Asia and the Caucasus is essential for realizing trans-Caspian
connectivity, not only for energy supplies but also for sustainable
connectivity projects and environmental protection. We recognize
the role of Kazakhstan in EU's energy security, in particular
nuclear fuel and the security of supply from the Caspian pipeline,
and welcome Kazakhstan's reform incentives in the energy sector to
underpin a clean energy transition," he noted.
EU supports the development of renewable energy sources
in Kazakhstan
As Stano pointed out, the EU supports the development of
renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan for decarbonization of the
energy and industrial sector, with a special focus on the
production of renewable hydrogen.
"The EU also has a keen interest on reducing the environmental
impact stemming from fossil fuels, thus we seek to eliminate the
practice of venting and flaring and increase the efficiency in
energy production and consumption. The EU's focus is on supporting
the transition to green economies, renewable energy sources and
countering climate change. We stand ready to share our experience
in integrating higher shares of renewables into energy systems. We
encourage all countries, including Kazakhstan, to join the Global
Methane Pledge and to cut methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030.
In November 2022, the EU and Kazakhstan signed a Memorandum of
Understanding on a Strategic Partnership on sustainable critical
raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen value chains, which
is vital for green and digital transitions. In May 2023, the
operational Roadmap for the Strategic Partnership 2023-24 was
endorsed," he said.
EU keen to strengthen partnership with
Kazakhstan
Stano noted that the potential for deeper and wider cooperation
is very promising.
"We are keen to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas such
as trade and investment, green transition, sustainable
connectivity, digitalization, energy, renewable hydrogen, raw
materials, and people-to-people contacts. And since all economic
sectors require a skilled and well-educated workforce, we must also
focus on our training and exchange programs. We welcome the
participation of university students and staff in Erasmus+, and we
encourage even more participation of researchers in Marie
Skłodowska-Curie Actions, and research entities in the Horizon
Europe Framework program," he said.
