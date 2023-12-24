Ukrainian World Congress Wishes Ukrainians A Merry Christmas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) has wished Ukrainians and friends of Ukraine a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, which Ukraine celebrates for the first time according to the New Julian calendar.

The UWC posted the greetings on its website , Ukrinform reports.

"This historic Christmas, let us stand with Ukraine! Together, we are strong and resilient and will achieve our goals. Let us keep Ukraine in our prayers and continue our support in the coming days," UWC President Paul Grod said.

He noted that with wide support, the Ukrainian World Congress, with its network in more than 70 countries, is helping to bring Ukraine's victory closer.

"Thanks to your support, the UWC, together with our network of donors from over 70 countries, is working tirelessly to bring Ukraine closer to victory by raising awareness about Russia's war crimes, supporting Ukraine's defenders through the Unite with Ukraine initiative, and contributing to the country's rebuilding through the Energize Ukraine projects," UWC said.

Photo: screenshot from the video