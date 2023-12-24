Valu Closes EGP 953.1M Securitized Bond Offering Closes, Paving Way For Financial Expansion

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Valu, MENA's leading universal financial technology powerhouse, announced on Sunday that it has closed its seventh securitized bond issuance worth EGP 953. The issuance is part of the approved extended EGP 9bn programme. The bond is backed by a receivables portfolio assigned to EFG for Securitization as the issuance's special purpose vehicle (SPV).

The bond is issued in 4 tranches (A, B, C & D):

. Tranche (A): valued at EGP 419 with a tenor of 6-months bond and a P1(sf) rating

. Tranche (B): valued at EGP 209 with a tenor of 6-months bond and a P1(sf) rating

. Tranche (C): valued at EGP 209 with a tenor of 12-months bond and a P1(sf) rating

. Tranche (D): valued at EGP 114 with a tenor of 12-months bond and a P1(sf) rating

“Through our seventh securitization, accomplished in partnership with EFG Hermes, we're taking a bold stride towards an expansive future,” commented Shokry Bidair, Valu's CFO.“The enhanced liquidity positions us to fulfill our commitment to financial inclusivity by providing comprehensive financial technology solutions that meet our customers' ever-changing requirements. We are resolute in our pursuit of sustainable growth, unlocking profitability, and seizing dynamic market opportunities.”

The company said that this latest venture represents a significant milestone in Valu's extraordinary evolution from a pioneering Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) platform to a comprehensive financial technology leader.



Today, Valu enriches the lives of millions throughout Egypt with U, its BNPL platform, and a diverse array of investment products such as the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, in addition to its instant cash redemption programme, Sha2labaz and Akeed, a convenient savings solution, and Ulter, a financing programme designed to facilitate high-value purchases of up to EGP 15m in the luxury space. Valu's steadfast dedication to innovation and financial empowerment distinguishes it from the competition. Valu continues to disrupt the market with its trailblazing solutions as it forges ahead, driving positive change and setting new industry standards.

Maie Hamdy, Managing Director-Debt Capital Markets at EFG Hermes, expressed her excitement:“We're proud to contribute to Valu's ongoing success story. This transaction highlights the synergy within our group, EFG Holding, and our commitment to supporting Valu on its ambitious expansion journey. I am thrilled that our debt financing products have played a key role in enabling numerous clients to pursue their growth objectives effectively. We are confident that our shared vision will unlock remarkable achievements in the future.”

EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company, acted as the sole financial advisor, sole transaction manager, book-runner, and arranger. EFG Hermes and the Arab African International Bank (AAIB) were underwriters. ALC acted as the legal advisor. AAIB also acted as the custodian bank on the issuance. Baker Tilly acted as the auditor. At the same time, the Arab Banking Cooperation (ABC), aiBANK, and Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) were within the subscribers to the issuance.

