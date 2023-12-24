Iran sees 18 percent surge in exports of foodstuffs, agricultural products to Africa

(MENAFN) During the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-November 21), Iran experienced an 18 percent increase in the value of its exports of foodstuffs and agricultural products to Africa, according to Ruhollah Latifi, the director-general of the Market Study and Development Department of Rural Cooperative Organization.



The country successfully exported 41,000 tons of such products, amounting to USD28 million in value, reflecting a notable 34 percent growth in weight compared to the previous year.



Latifi highlighted that these exports were directly sent to 33 African countries during this period.



In spite of facing sanctions, pressure, and disruptions from the West over the past four decades, Iran has consistently maintained a principled policy towards Africa, emphasizing political and cultural commonalities. This commitment is reflected in the enduring economic ties and partnerships with African nations.



The report also notes that, historically, the relations between Iran and the African continent saw an increase in trade during the Iranian calendar years 1384 and 1385 (March 2005-March 2007).



While economic dynamics fluctuated, Iran's engagement with Africa has persisted, showcasing resilience and commitment amid external challenges.

