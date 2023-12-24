New MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Starts Series Of Meeting With Party Workers

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 24 (IANS) Newly-appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Jitu Patwari has started streamlining the state's cadre.

In the process, Patwari has called a series of meetings with different segments of party workers. For the next three days, he would communicate with workers at party headquarters in Bhopal.

Before it, Patwari after taking charge as State Congress president, met senior leaders of the party to seek their support. On Sunday, he met former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri.

So far, Patwari has made no changes and he is leading the party on the platform set up by his former MPCC head Kamal Nath. Veteran leader who was replaced after loss in the assembly elections, has re-structured the state's unit in the past five years.

The biggest challenge for new MP Congress president would be to keep the party workers intact and keep their moral high. The loss in the assembly election has shattered the party workers a lot.

The Congress led by former CM Kamal Nath was looking confident to win the election 2023, however, it lost against the BJP. The saffron party won 163 seats against Congress' 66.

This loss has prompted Congress' central leadership to introduce a new face to lead the cadre in Madhya Pradesh.

