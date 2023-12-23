Ex-Cop Gets 28 Years For Woman's Stabbing Death

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The Homicide and Femicide Section of the Chiriquí Regional Prosecutor's Office obtained a sentence of 28 years in prison and as an accessory sentence, the prohibition to carry firearms for five years, for Edgar Abdiel De Gracia, 31, responsible for the death of an 18-year-old woman.

The prosecutor Carmen Alicia Salinas, in charge of the investigation, managed to collect a series of evidence that proved the criminal conduct and criminal responsibility, so the accused decided to accept responsibility for the commission of the femicide, thereby allowing the conviction sentence to be set by the Guarantee Judge.

The event that occurred on April 14, 2023, in Las Moras, David district, when the convicted person, a former National Police agent, partner, causing her to death. He attempted to commit suicide after the killing.















