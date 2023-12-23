World Bank Pays For PP Construction In Uzbekistan's Tashkent

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 23. The World
Bank has provided funds for the construction of a power plant (PP)
with a capacity of 500 kW in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
As per data by the Uzbek Ministry of Energy, the plant,
implemented by the National Electric Networks of Uzbekistan, will
be established in the Chirchik district of the Uzbek Tashkent
region.
The substation is said to have a receiving capacity of 1602 MVA,
which will significantly reduce the load on the Keles substation in
the Tashkent region.
Construction and installation work is expected to be completed
by the end of 2024.
Earlier this year, Uzbekistan and the World Bank signed an
agreement on the provision of financing in the amount of $46.2
million to reform the country's energy sector.
The funds are said to be used to implement the project
Innovative Carbon Financing for the Transformation of the Energy
Sector of Uzbekistan (iCraft), aimed at producing clean energy,
improving energy efficiency, and reforming energy subsidies.
