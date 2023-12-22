Ukraine, Poland Agree On Action Plan To Unblock Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine and the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland have agreed on an action plan to unblock the border.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry for Restoration following a meeting between Deputy Ministers Serhiy Derkach and Yuriy Vaskov with newly appointed Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Poland Pawel Gancarz, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that today's meeting was a continuation of the negations between Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov with Polish Minister of Infrastructure Dariusz Klimczak on December 20.

"The key result of the meeting is the agreement on common positions to unblock the border. The parties reached an understanding on compromise solutions and their implementation," the report says.

The next stage will be negotiations at the level of the Polish ministry and the protesters.

The Ministry for Reconstruction emphasizes that amendments to the current agreement liberalising the transport of freight have not been discussed.

As reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began to block the passage of trucks near the three largest checkpoints on the border between Poland and Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakovets, Hrebenne-Rava Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

Among the main demands to the Ukrainian government is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was abolished by the agreement with the EU until June 30, 2024

Photo: Ministry for Restoration, Facebook