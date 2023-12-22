Turkey Nabs 304 Suspects Over Links To IS

(MENAFN- IANS) Istanbul, Dec 23 (IANS) Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Turkish police has arrested 304 people over their suspected links to the Islamic State terrorist group in an operation that targetted 32 cities.

In a post on social media platform X, Yerlikaya added on Friday that 86 out of the 304 suspects were detained in Istanbul and 20 in the western city of Izmir in the operation codenamed HEROES-34.

Turkey designated the IS as a terrorist organisation in 2013, Xinhua news agency reported.

The group has claimed responsibility for a number of deadly attacks in Turkey, leading Turkish authorities to launch military operations against the group both at home and abroad.

