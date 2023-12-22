Three New Industrial Parks Registered In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three parks have been added to the register of industrial parks in Ukraine - two in Khmelnytskyi region and one in Lviv region.

According to Ukrinform, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted the relevant decisions at a meeting on December 22, the Ministry of Economy reports .

"The development of industrial parks is a very important area in the context of the recovery and further growth of Ukraine's economy. After all, parks mean attracted investments, new jobs, and taxes to the budgets of all levels. Probably one of the most important parameters is the increased added value. The government is purposefully working to develop high value-added processing," Deputy Minister of Economy Volodymyr Kuzio said.

Thus, Krasyliv Technoport Park, initiated by Krasyliv Machine-Building Plant, was included in the register. According to the park's concept, about 500 jobs will be created in the industrial cluster for metalworking and metal products manufacturing on 10.146 hectares. The initiator plans to invest UAH 87 million in the park. It is also expected to attract investments from the management company, park residents (in their own production), and private financing of the project.

Polish, German, and Turkish investors confirmed their readiness to invest in the park's enterprises following the results of the first negotiations. The total amount of preliminary confirmed investments is UAH 555 million. Another UAH 70 million is expected from small and medium-sized businesses that will help manufacture parts for large investors' production facilities.

Another government decision included the industrial park Podillia-Horodok Carbon Neutral Eco-Agro Hub in the register. A total of 50.1856 hectares of land has been allocated for the park's development in the Horodok City Territorial Community of Khmelnytskyi region. The park will specialize in agro-processing, including the production of oil and animal fats, flour and cereal products, other food products, and finished animal feed.

In addition, the park's facilities will generate most of the electricity needed to run the businesses there. The park will provide jobs for about 480 community residents. According to the park's concept, in 2026-2032, the park's participating companies will pay more than UAH 525 million in taxes and fees to the budgets.

Also included in the register of industrial parks is Yadro Industry in Drohobych, Lviv region. The park was initiated by Facade-Zakhid LLC, which plans to invest over UAH 561 million in its development. The 10 site will create about 500 jobs in the industrial cluster, with window production as one of its key industries.

The park will also prioritize the production of building materials from clay, porcelain and ceramics, cement, lime and gypsum mixtures and products from these materials, processing and finishing, etc. Among the investors willing to invest in production are companies from the United States and Spain, as well as Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises. Their total investment is expected to reach UAH 270 million.

As reported, 73 parks have been included in the Register of Industrial Parks following the government's decisions today.