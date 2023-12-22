Kharkiv Region's Kindrashivka Struck By Russian Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have shelled the Kharkiv region's village of Kindrashivka with artillery, causing damage to residential houses.
The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“According to the investigation data, around 12:00 (noon), December 22, 2023, [Russian] troops shelled the Kupiansk district's village of Kindrashivka with artillery. Detached houses and household buildings were damaged,” the report states.
Law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation over the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Facebook
