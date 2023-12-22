Ukraine's Army Receives All 10,000 Drones Pledged By Unity Project

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The unmanned aerial vehicles, which were jointly funded by United24, Come Back Alive, nd monobank, were handed over to 53 military units of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technologies, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"All 10,000 FPV drones from Operation Unity are already available to the defenders. They were received by 53 military units of our Defense Forces. In particular, units of the Marines, ground and assault troops, special operations forces, and territorial defense, National Guard's Khartia and Azov brigades, units of the National Police, as well as the A SpecOps center of the Security Service of Ukraine," the report reads.

Fedorov recalled that the fundraising for the purchase of the unmanned aerial vehicle along with ammunition had kicked off in August. It was run by the Come Back Alive foundation, the United24 platform, and monobank. The required amount, UAH 235 million, was raised in just three days

As reported, the first 3,000 drones from the Unity project were handed over to the military in November 2023.

Photo: Mykhailo Fedorov / Telegram