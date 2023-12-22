France's Military Presence On African Continent Shaking - French Guiana Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Military occupation by France on the African continent is weakening, a member of the Movement for Social Liberation and Decolonization of French Guiana, Edel Tadal said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the conference "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and Progress."

"We demand complete sovereignty for our people. Guyana's post-colonial society is now a divided society, purposefully unstructured by the current colonial government. One of the most difficult problems for our people is reconnecting with their culture. This could include encouraging various projects, particularly those from cultural organizations. These behaviors aid in the physical, mental, and spiritual awakening of humans. This is the first step toward making reparations and progressing toward decolonization," Tadal said.

He stated that it is critical to maintain improving skills and knowledge, particularly among youth, because they are the country's future.

Tadal went on to say that France is currently trying to attract Guyana's youth through vocational training so that they will eventually join the French army.

The international briefing "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and Progress" has kicked off in Baku. The briefing was organized by the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Baku Initiative Group, and the NAM Youth Organization.

