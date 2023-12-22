France's Military Presence On African Continent Shaking - French Guiana Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Military
occupation by France on the African continent is weakening, a
member of the Movement for Social Liberation and Decolonization of
French Guiana, Edel Tadal said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the conference "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy,
Challenges and Progress."
"We demand complete sovereignty for our people. Guyana's
post-colonial society is now a divided society, purposefully
unstructured by the current colonial government. One of the most
difficult problems for our people is reconnecting with their
culture. This could include encouraging various projects,
particularly those from cultural organizations. These behaviors aid
in the physical, mental, and spiritual awakening of humans. This is
the first step toward making reparations and progressing toward
decolonization," Tadal said.
He stated that it is critical to maintain improving skills and
knowledge, particularly among youth, because they are the country's
future.
Tadal went on to say that France is currently trying to attract
Guyana's youth through vocational training so that they will
eventually join the French army.
The international briefing "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy,
Challenges and Progress" has kicked off in Baku. The briefing was
organized by the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement
(NAM), the Baku Initiative Group, and the NAM Youth
Organization.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107646981
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.