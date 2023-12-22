Minister Of Saudi HRSD Recognizes Outstanding Achievements: Honors 27 Winning Establishments In The Third Labor Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Ahmed Al-Rajhi, recently honored 27 establishments that won the Labor Award in its third edition.

Riyadh, December 2023: The Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, recently honored 27 establishments that won the Labor Award in its third edition.

The award aims to recognize outstanding private sector entities that contribute to increasing localization rates, maintaining innovative work environments, and investing in the development of their human resources in line with Vision 2030.

The awards ceremony took place during the Global Labor Market Conference in Riyadh, which was attended by international labor ministers and dignitaries. In his speech, the Minister emphasized the importance of creating attractive work models to empower citizens with job opportunities.

He also highlighted the addition of a new category to the award, the CEO track, which recognizes successful leaders who invest in themselves and their organizations.

The Labor Award operates on principles of inclusivity and understanding at all levels of organizations, taking into account differences in size, level of work, and production. It serves as a platform for continuous improvement and promotes a positive working environment in the Kingdom.

Over 88,000 private sector entities competed for the 27 awards distributed across four tracks: Localization which includes 17 award, Work Environment which includes 7 awards, Skills and Training which includes 4 awards , and CEO track which includes 3 awards. More than 1,000,000 employees participated in the assessment survey.

Notable winners include Obeid Al-Rasheed, Salman Al-Badran, and Fahd Al-Mtrafi, who were awarded Best CEO in different categories. In the Localization track, various companies in sectors such as telecommunications, real estate, finance, education, health, and industry were recognized.

In the Localization track, Saudi Mobile Telecommunications Company Zain won the award for the Telecommunications and Information Technology sector, "Aqalat Limited" for Real Estate and Contracting, "Dar Al Tamleek" for Finance and Insurance, and the "National Company for Learning and Education" for the Education sector.

The Health sector award went to "National Medical Care Company," and the Industry, Energy, and Mining sector award went to "Ma'aden Barrick Copper Company." "Arabian Metronic Company" won the award for Wholesale and Retail Trade, and "Najm Saudi Arabia for Insurance Services" for the Transportation and Logistics sector,“SAL Saudi Logistics Services Company" received the Localization Award for the Transportation and Logistics sector.

“ Bench Mark for Exhibitions and Conferences" received the Localization Award for the Arts and Entertainment sector, while "Al-Sarh Tourism and Travel Company" won the Localization Award for the Travel and Tourism sector.

The Localization Award for the Food and Beverage sector was awarded to "Half Million Company for Beverage Services," while the Localization Award for the Media sector went to "Nuss Advertising Company."

In the Workplace Environment track, "Elm Company" received the Outstanding Workplace Environment Award for Giant and Large Entities, "Hamat Holding" for Small and Medium Enterprises, and the Work Environment Alignment Award for People with Disabilities. "Alinma Bank" received the Accessibility Workplace Environment Award for Giant and Large Entities. "Fabco Plastic Factory Co" won the award for Small and Medium Entities.

Safety and Occupational Health Pioneer Awards went to "Sadara Chemical Company " for Giant and Large Entities and " Saudi Arabia's National Industrialization Co. Tasnee” for Small and Medium Entities. The Ideal Housing Award went to "Nesma” and Partners and their limited contracting company.

"The Arab National Bank" won the award for the Best On-the-Job Training Program for Large and Giant Enterprises, while "Al-Rabie Saudi Food Company" received the award for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises. As for the award for the Best Training Program for Students and Graduates, it was achieved by both Saudi Telecommunications Company (STC) for Large and Giant Enterprises and Communication Towers Company for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

