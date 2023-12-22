Azerbaijani Parliament To Send Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. A preposition has been made in Azerbaijani Parliament to send a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his upcoming birthday on December 24, Trend reports.

Chairwoman of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova spoke at the parliamentary session, noting that President Ilham Aliyev has inscribed his name with golden letters in the history of Azerbaijan thanks to exceptional merits.

She reminded that Azerbaijan has ensured its territorial integrity by putting an end to the occupation of Karabakh and East Zangezur.

She noted that all this success is based on the far-sighted line of domestic and foreign policy of President Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continues the policy of Heydar Aliyev.

"I propose to send a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday and wish him new achievements in his valuable deed," Gafarova said.

The MPs greeted the proposal with applause.