Azerbaijani Parliament To Send Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. A preposition
has been made in Azerbaijani Parliament to send a congratulatory
letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his upcoming
birthday on December 24, Trend reports.
Chairwoman of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba
Gafarova spoke at the parliamentary session, noting that President
Ilham Aliyev has inscribed his name with golden letters in the
history of Azerbaijan thanks to exceptional merits.
She reminded that Azerbaijan has ensured its territorial
integrity by putting an end to the occupation of Karabakh and East
Zangezur.
She noted that all this success is based on the far-sighted line
of domestic and foreign policy of President Ilham Aliyev, who
successfully continues the policy of Heydar Aliyev.
"I propose to send a congratulatory letter to President Ilham
Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday and wish him new
achievements in his valuable deed," Gafarova said.
The MPs greeted the proposal with applause.
