Moci Calls On Professional Companies To Contribute To Strategic Silos Project

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) urged the professional Qatari and international companies and unions that intend to operate the strategic silos project to participate in the tender procedures by submitting the Expression of Interest (EOI) applications.

During a press conference held Tuesday, Deputy Undersecretary for Industrial Affairs and Business Development at the MoCI, H E Saleh Majid Al Khulaifi, revealed that MoCI has embarked on the EOI phase from today until Jan. 14, 2024, followed by competition and submission of technical and financial bids, pointing out that the signing of the operating agreement with the private sector is expected to be in the Q1 of 2024.

Al Khulaifi announced the project of operating the Strategic Food Security Facilities (SFSF) at Hamad Port in partnership between public and private sectors, emphasizing that the strategic silos project aims to bolster food security for Qatar.

The project is primarily oriented to support the stability and sustainability of food supplies to protect local markets from the geopolitical, economic, regional and global variations that would dramatically impact trade and food security sectors, as well as supplies, he added. He pointed out that Qatar is aware of these factors, therefore, it has pivoted towards executing integrated policies to protect the national economy from fluctuations and has embarked on diversifying income sources, in addition to adopting a national strategy for food security that primarily aims to enhance and diversify the international trade, upgrade logistical services, increase self-sufficiency in vital sectors and build strategic reserves that undergird the stability of local markets.

Based on this orientation, the State of Qatar has been determined to give top priority to the strategic stock since it represents the backbone and the first defense line to address challenges, food crises, and emergencies, in addition to boosting the country's capabilities to stave off any potential shortages in food items to further support the sustainability of national food security, Al Khulaifi emphasized.

The strategic silos project is a perfect model for the integration of roles and partnerships between the public and private sectors. Accordingly, the country has embarked upon providing the essential resources and financial support, he emphasized, outlining that the private sector has pivoted towards providing essential expertise and investments, as well as maximizing the utmost utilization of knowledge and technology.

For his part, Deputy Director of the Food Security Department at the Ministry of Municipality, Hamad Hadi Al Hajri, said the strategic stock protects the food security system of Qatar from the global fluctuations arising from climate-driven extremes, and diversifies the international trade, operating as a guarantor for food security.

Ali Jaber Al Shaibani from the Hamad Port project steering committee said that there is a future expansion for the project parts, affirming that enough spaces are available to accommodate such an expansion, pointing out that Hamad Port has allocated a terminal for the SFSF project and had received the terminal's two mobile cranes and their accessories in August 2022.