Govt Launches“Paat-Mitro” App To Empower Jute Farmers

The Ministry of Textiles has introduced the "Paat-Mitro" mobile application, crafted by The Jute Corporation of India Limited (JCI), during the 'Jute Symposium' on Thursday.

The application is aimed at empowering jute farmers by providing crucial information about Minimum Support Prices (MSP) and agronomy.

Rachna Shah, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, inaugurated the application, which is accessible in six languages.

Developed by the Jute Corporation of India, the application serves as a valuable resource, delivering MSP information to 40 lakh jute farming families.

Farmers can freely download the app from the Google Play Store, and all functionalities are accessible at no cost.

Alongside MSP details, the app offers insights into the latest agronomic practices, Jute Gradation Parameters, and farmer-centric schemes such as Improved Cultivation and Advanced Retting Exercise for Jute (Jute-ICARE).

Additionally, users can access weather forecasts, information on JCI's Purchase Centres' locations, and details about Procurement Policies.

Notably, the app enables farmers to monitor the status of payments for raw jute sold to JCI under the MSP Operation.

To enhance user interaction, the application incorporates a Chatbot feature, facilitating farmers in addressing their queries.

The introduction of the "Paat-Mitro" app coincided with the 'Jute Symposium,' a gathering organised to raise awareness and promote Jute-based technical textiles, with a particular focus on Jute Geotextiles.

Representatives from various ministries and research institutes participated in the event, emphasising the importance of advancing jute-related initiatives and technologies.

