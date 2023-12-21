HT Smartcast To Soon Host Podmasters Awards Event

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "HT Smartcast, the podcast arm of HT Media, will in association with Mint soon host the PodMasters Conclave & Awards, an event that will also bring together celebrities, experts and industry professionals from across India to define the future of the new-age medium Smartcast is partering IVM Podcasts, Ideabrew Studios, WYN Studio, Hubhopper, Aawaz and MnM Talkies for the event, that will provide a platform for creators to get national recognition and become catalysts for the industry's next phase of growth awards jury comprises industry veterans such as Kavita Rajwade from IVM Podcasts, Sreeraman Thyagrajan of Awaaz, Mae Thomas from Maed In India, Hubhopper's Gautam Raj Anand, Roshan Abbas from Kommune, The Hindustan Times' Sonal Kalra, Bijay Gautam from WYN Studio and EMoMee's Varun Duggirala, among others.\"Podcasting as an industry is at a tipping point and a breakout is imminent. To get to scale in any industry, one needs to unselfishly bring all the stakeholders together on one platform so that sincere and authentic conversations can be initiated about all that's important to grow the industry,\" said Ramesh Menon, CEO of HT Media's Fever Network 57.6 monthly listeners, India is the third-largest podcast listening market after China and the US, according to a PwC report, Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2020-2024. Data platform Statista projects the Indian podcast advertising market to hit revenue of $61.6 million this year.\"The podcasting space has evolved and grown since its indie days to truly being mainstream in today's media landscape, and these awards are a testament of the space maturing and growing,\" said Duggirala, co-founder of EMoMee and podcast host of Take A Pause and Advertising Is Dead hosts, producers, editors and writers can nominate their podcasts for awards in about about 20 diverse categories, including business, news, fiction, society & culture, sports and arts. To check if your podcast meets the eligibility criteria and to submit nominations, visit

