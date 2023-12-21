US authorities release Venezuelan envoy after three years in custody

(MENAFN) Alex Saab, a Venezuelan diplomat, was released after spending over three years in US custody, authorities stated on Wednesday.



Communication and Information Minister Freddy Nanez posted on X: "The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela celebrates with joy the release and return to his homeland of our diplomat Alex Saab, who until today was unjustly being held in a U.S. prison."

Saab was embattled by the US administration because of his undertakings "to protect the social rights" of Venezuelans grappling with independent forceful actions, or sanctions, as per an official press release.



It stated: "The country proudly welcomes him after having suffered three and a half years of illegal detention under cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment, violating his human rights and the UN Vienna Convention that grants diplomatic immunity."



In the statement, Caracas also required the "definitive, immediate and unconditional cessation of the criminal blockade that the United States government has imposed against all Venezuelan people."



Saab was detained on June 12, three years ago by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) in Cape Verde, and in October two years ago, was transferred to the US in a move described as “Kidnapping” by the Venezuelan administration.



His arrest provoked Caracas to take out in protest from the discussions with the Venezuelan opposition in Mexico.



