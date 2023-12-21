Israel's Knesset member urges removal of Netanyahu, describes him as state ‘burden’

(MENAFN) A member of Israel's Knesset (parliament) has advocated for the dismissal of Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, asserting that he has become a "burden" for the state.



“It pains me to say these words in the midst of the war, but it seems there is no other option,” Meirav Cohen, who is a member of “There is a Future” Party headed by opposition president Yair Lapid, stated in a video published on social media platform X.



“When the prime minister fails and continues to fail, proving that he is not qualified for the position, that he is the wrong person in the wrong place at the wrong time, he must be replaced immediately."



“The British people taught us that when they replaced their Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain on May 10, 1940, after about 9 months of the outbreak of World War II,” Cohen further declared, an ex-minister of social equality.



“Netanyahu is a failure," the Knesset member stated. "Netanyahu, as Prime Minister, has become a millstone around the neck of the state and Israeli society."



Netanyahu is facing mounting criticism for his failure to acknowledge responsibility for a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.



A recent Lazar Research Institute poll conducted for an Israeli daily revealed that only 27 percent of Israelis consider Netanyahu suitable to lead the government.



The survey indicated that 49 percent of Israelis, roughly half, believe Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity Party, is the most fitting figure to lead the country's government.



Numerous Israelis anticipate that post-war investigations into the Hamas attack will mark the conclusion of Netanyahu's political career.



Netanyahu assumed office as prime minister in late 2022.

