Galushchenko At EU Energy Council: We Must Not Allow Russia To Circumvent Sanctions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Energy Minister German Galushchenko emphasized the importance of the 12th package of sanctions against Russia and stressed that the aggressor should not be allowed to circumvent the sanctions.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy following Galushchenko's speech at a meeting of the Council of Energy Ministers of the European Union.

"The 12th package of sanctions is very important, in particular in terms of preventing Russia from using a 'shadow' fleet that helps to circumvent the restrictions imposed. We must not allow the Russian Federation to evade or circumvent sanctions," the minister said.

He emphasized that Ukraine greatly appreciates the support of its European partners, which is provided to the energy sector with equipment and financial assistance. According to him, the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine has already accumulated more than €400 million.

Galushchenko also informed the meeting participants about the overall situation in the power system. The situation is stable, despite the enemy's continued targeted attacks on energy facilities, particularly in the frontline regions.

In addition, the minister assured his European colleagues that, despite the full-scale war, Ukraine continues to reform the energy sector.

As reported, on December 19, a meeting of EU energy ministers took place in Brussels to discuss the further development of the European energy sector.