Seriously Sick Woman, Toddler, Dead Body Brought To Hospital In Bihar's Arrah On One Cart

Patna, Dec 20 (IANS) In a shocking incident reported from Bihar's Arrah on Wednesday when a critically-ill woman, her 6-month-old daughter, and the dead body of a woman were brought to the Sadar Hospital on one cart.

The doctors of the hospital suspecting that the deceased died due to starvation and cold weather and the ill- woman was admitted.

The body of the dead woman was sent for last rites.

The ill woman identified herself as Anjoria Devi and the deceased as her mother in-law. However, she was in such a condition that she did not remember the name of her mother in-law and husband.

Manoj Kumar, the cart driver who brought them to the hospital, said: "The victims use to beg in the city and used to sleep in the night in a car washing garage located at Dhobi Ghatwa locality. The elderly woman died in the garage while the other woman was seriously sick. The officers of Nawada police station asked me to put them on the cart and take them to Sadar hospital. The medical staff would do the rest. I followed their instructions and put the trio on the cart and brought them to Sadar hospital."

