Canada's Population Hits 40 Million As Immigration Accelerates

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Canada's population has reached 40 million for the first time as the federal government in Ottawa admits a record number of immigrants.

Population growth throughout Canada continues to set records as the country brings in a historic number of temporary residents and refugees.

In the third quarter of 2023, Canada's population grew by a record 430,000, marking the fastest pace of population growth in any quarter since data started being collected in 1957.

Statistics Canada said that Canada's population now stands at 40.5 million.

The federal agency said that Canada's population growth over the first nine months of 2023 surpassed the total growth in any other full year.

Some economists have warned that the rapid population growth in Canada is eroding housing affordability.

Polling suggests that Canadians are also growing concerned about the impact that rapid immigration is having on infrastructure and services.

In a recent Leger poll, about three-quarters (75%) of respondents agreed that the increase in immigrants is adding strain to both the housing market and healthcare system.

Also, the percentage of Canadians who said they want the country to welcome more immigrants than it has in the past has fallen to 9% from 17% a year earlier.

The Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken some steps to address those concerns by curbing the number of international students admitted into Canada.









MENAFN20122023000212011056ID1107632946