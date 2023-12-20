Boris Johnson gets emotional sharing personal experiences during testimony at inquiry of COVID-19 pandemic

(MENAFN) Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson found himself visibly moved as he shared deeply personal experiences during a second day of testimony at the inquiry into the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Struggling to hold back tears, Johnson recounted his battle with the virus and the emotional toll of his time in intensive care, emphasizing that the severity of the illness transcended age.



Amid defending his actions in the latter stages of the pandemic, Johnson deemed characterizations of the Downing Street rule-breaking scandal, known as Partygate, as "absolutely absurd." Expressing frustration at the portrayal of his administration's response, he insisted that he was not "reconciled" to COVID-19 deaths and rejected the notion of allowing the virus to spread unchecked.



The former prime minister's emotional testimony included poignant moments where he expressed gratitude towards the National Health Service (NHS) and highlighted the profound impact of the disease on both the elderly and middle-aged individuals, citing his own experience as evidence. Johnson's account aimed to convey the severity of COVID-19 and the widespread suffering it inflicted across the nation.



Responding to criticism of his perceived indifference, Johnson rejected claims that he did not care about the public's suffering, asserting that such characterizations were inaccurate. However, the inquiry's lead counsel, Hugo Keith KC, clarified that the focus was on Johnson's perceived indifference to the public's reaction to the behavior of individuals within Downing Street.



As Johnson grappled with the emotional toll of reliving his COVID-19 experience and addressed the controversies surrounding Downing Street, the inquiry delved into the complex interplay between personal experiences, political decisions, and public perceptions during the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic.





