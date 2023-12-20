Sudhaa Chandran Shares Her Love For Six Yards Of Banarasi Silk

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) On the occasion of World Saree Day on Thursday, actress Sudha Chandran has talked about her love for Banarasi silk and shared that what she truly loves about sarees is their universal appeal, embracing women of all sizes.

Sudhaa said: "Firstly I would like to thank our audience for the love and support they are giving to Doree, it means a lot to me. Secondly, as Kailashi Devi says and the tagline of the show goes 'Aadmi ki pehchaan uski gaadi se hoti hai aur ek aurat ki pehchaan uski saree se' and 'Saree sirf ek pehnava nahi meri pehchaan bhi hai'.”

The actress completely agrees with this and is glad that through her show 'Doree' her tryst with sarees continues.

“What I truly love about sarees is their universal appeal, embracing women of all sizes. It's a wonderful part of our culture, that has made India proud in the world of fashion. It makes me very happy to see women owning this timeless garment.”

On the occasion of World Saree Day, Sudha got herself a specially woven saree with intricate details.

The actress added:“The moment I saw it, I couldn't resist buying it. I'm waiting to wear it for a special occasion. I hope we continue to cherish the significance of the six-yard saree.”

'Doree' airs on Colors.

