Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Takes Oath As Amir Of Kuwait

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah took oath as Amir of the State of Kuwait at a special National Assembly session on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mishal read: "I swear by Almighty Allah to respect the Constitution and the laws of the State, to defend the liberties, interests and properties of the people and to safeguard the independence and territorial integrity of the country," as stated in article 60 of the constitution.

In an extraordinary meeting last Saturday, the Kuwaiti Cabinet named Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the 17th Amir of Kuwait, to succeed the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away earlier on Saturday, pursuant to the provisions of the Kuwaiti Constitution.

