Turkish Vice President Honours Memory Of National Leader At Alley Of Honours

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, today arrived at the Alley of Honours, paid tribute to the memory of Heydar Aliyev, National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect, and founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan, and laid a wreath of flowers at his tomb, Azernews reports.

He also honoured the memory of the outstanding scientist-ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva and laid flowers at her tomb.