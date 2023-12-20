Turkish Vice President Honours Memory Of National Leader At Alley Of Honours

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, who is on a visit to
Azerbaijan, today arrived at the Alley of Honours, paid tribute to
the memory of Heydar Aliyev, National Leader of the Azerbaijani
people, architect, and founder of the modern independent state of
Azerbaijan, and laid a wreath of flowers at his tomb, Azernews reports.
He also honoured the memory of the outstanding
scientist-ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva and laid
flowers at her tomb.
