We Are Working To Develop Relations Between Türkiye And Azerbaijan In All Areas - Ambassador


12/20/2023 12:27:52 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. We are working to develop relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan in all areas, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci said while speaking at an event called“Business World Meeting”, Trend reports.

"We are committed to achieving the $15 billion bilateral trade target set by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. In this context, in the first 10 months of 2023, our trade volume reached $6 billion. Currently, Turkey is Azerbaijan's second largest trading partner,” the ambassador added.

Baku is hosting the "Meeting of the Business World" event with participation of Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Trend reports.

The event organized by the platform "Türkiye-Azerbaijan: Common Century" is attended by businessmen operating in Azerbaijan.

Cevdet Yılmaz arrived in Azerbaijan today on a visit. A number of meetings are planned within the visit, which will last for two days.

