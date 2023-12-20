We Are Working To Develop Relations Between Türkiye And Azerbaijan In All Areas - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. We are working
to develop relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan in all areas,
Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci said while speaking at
an event called“Business World Meeting”, Trend reports.
"We are committed to achieving the $15 billion bilateral trade
target set by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. In this context, in the first
10 months of 2023, our trade volume reached $6 billion. Currently,
Turkey is Azerbaijan's second largest trading partner,” the
ambassador added.
Baku is hosting the "Meeting of the Business World" event with
participation of Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Trend
reports.
The event organized by the platform "Türkiye-Azerbaijan: Common
Century" is attended by businessmen operating in Azerbaijan.
Cevdet Yılmaz arrived in Azerbaijan today on a visit. A number
of meetings are planned within the visit, which will last for two
days.
