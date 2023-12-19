Yarn And Textile Manufacturers Of Amritsar Seek Soft Loans And Technical Guidance

(MENAFN- KNN India) Amritsar, Dec 19 (KNN) The Amritsar based yarn and textile manufacturers have urged the state government to provide assistance in shape of soft loans and technical guidance, according to a report in the Tribune.

During the annual general house meeting of the Textile Manufacturers Association in Amritsar, the yarn and textile manufacturers discussed global and domestic challenges faced by local industrialists.

In the meeting, textile industrialists discussed the changing laws keeping in view technological advancements. They sought swift adaptation of changes to make the industry compatible for global challenges.

Geographically, Amritsar is situated close to Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir from where sheep wool is procured.“The need of the hour is to upgrade wool quality,” said industrialists.

The holy city also has the Punjab Institute of Textile Technology to provide trained manpower for all type of textile units.

“Educational experts must ensure that courses offered by the institute are upgraded from time to time in sync with global technological advancements,” the industrialists pointed out.

The Textile Manufacturers Association is an 87-year-old organisation with over 80 manufacturers as its members.

(KNN Bureau)