Baiterek Holding Plans To Assist Kazakh Companies In Digitalization Of Services (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Kazakhstan's
Baiterek National Management Holding plans to digitalize all
services of its subsidiaries and affiliates in the coming years, a
source in the holding told Trend .
"As part of increasing operational efficiency of Baiterek
Holding, steps are being taken to reduce bureaucracy, unify
financing and clearly delineate functions within the Group. It is
planned to fully digitalize the services of all subsidiaries and
affiliates within two years, develop a portal for accepting
applications and create a think tank for centralized access to
data. In addition, on the instructions of the head of state, a
Digital Business Map will be created to identify promising
businesses," the source said.
According to him, these measures are aimed at reducing the time
of consideration of applications and expanding the coverage of
state support measures.
"Baiterek Holding plans to double support for the non-resource
sector of the economy, which includes activation of borrowing on
domestic and foreign capital markets, attracting liquidity from
banks, stimulating import substitution and developing the venture
capital market," the source said.
Among the promising projects for the future, the source singled
out projects in the petrochemical and metallurgical industries,
machine building, and stressed that work will continue to support
agricultural producers, modernization of existing production
facilities, aimed at improving the socio-economic well-being of the
regions of Kazakhstan.
"Baiterek Holding's subsidiary Otbasy Bank aims to improve
access to housing purchase financing programs for residents of
single-industry towns and rural areas. Funds have already been
allocated for the 'With Diploma to Rural' program, and the bank is
speeding up the processing of applications through digitalization
and 24/7 support. Measures have been proposed to redistribute part
of the bank's net profit to finance housing, which will provide
housing for about 10,000 additional families. The
Postman-Consultant project is being deployed to expand access to
banking services in remote regions of the country," he said.
As the source noted, at the expense of tools to support
developers since the beginning of the year commissioned housing
with an area of more than 1 million square meters.
"The work on guaranteeing shared housing construction,
subsidizing loans of private developers is underway. On the
direction of the system of housing construction savings for 10
months of 2023 to the population issued more than 50,000 favorable
loans," the source said.
It should be noted that the volume of financing of investment
projects by Baiterek Holding amounted to 511 billion tenge (about
$1.1 billion) for 9 months of 2023, supported 18,100 projects of
small and medium-sized businesses for a total amount of loans of
about 1 trillion tenge (about $2.1 billion). Financial support for
the agro-industrial complex amounted to 447 billion tenge
(approximately $973 million).
MENAFN19122023000187011040ID1107622791
