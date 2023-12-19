Gulf Exchange Opens Old Airport Branch

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Gulf Exchange opened its 15th branch in Old Airport (Matar Qadeem) yesterday, thus enabling customers around the location to send money instantly to the bank account around the world with best rate and faster credit.

The inauguration of the Branch was done by Gulf Exchange Management team and other distinguished guest from international banks, money transfer operators, and others.

Old Airport (Matar Qadeem) branch of Gulf Exchange is located at building no 74, Zone 45, Street 840, Old Airport Commercial Street, opposite Al Mandrain and Truth Care Pharmacy.

Gulf Exchange in a statement said that for supporting and assisting the customers, the new branch will be having multinational staffs with experience in handling Asian, African, and Arabic transactions .

The branch will be providing services to customers for money exchange , gold bar buy and sell , in addition to money transfers.

Gulf Exchange top management thanked customers and well wishers who were present at the occasion and assure them of its support for their demand to open more new branches in popular locations in the coming year.