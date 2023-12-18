Ankita Lokhande's 39Th Birthday: 7 Interesting Facts About The Actress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrating Ankita Lokhande's birthday, let's explore 7 lesser-known facts about the talented actress on this special occasion.



Ankita, renowned for her beauty and acting talent, excels in badminton and dance. During her youth, she actively participated in sports, achieving state-level success in badminton.

Born Tanuja Lokhande, Ankita's childhood nickname stuck. When entering showbiz, she embraced Ankita as her real name, chosen by those close to her since she was a child.

Prior to Ekta Kapoor casting her as 'Archana' in Pavitra Rishta, Ankita gained attention through India's Best Cinestar Ki Khoj in 2007.

Ankita's debut was initially slated for the romantic school drama 'Baali Umar Ko Salaam'. Unfortunately, the show was scrapped due to unforeseen complications.

At the outset, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita's relationship faced challenges, as she harbored initial hate for him before gradually warming up to him.

Ankita debuted on the silver screen as in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Before that she auditioned for many films, like Salman Khan's Sultan but wasn't selected.

For several years, Ankita Lokhande held the distinction of being the highest-paid actress in the Hindi television industry.