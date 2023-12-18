Head Of President's Office, Representatives Of US Department Of State Discuss Security Guarantees For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has held a meeting with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Smith.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, the parties discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, including preparations for the fourth meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors to be held in Switzerland.

Special attention was paid to the issue of providing Ukraine with effective security guarantees, as envisaged by the G7 Joint Declaration, in the implementation of which the United States plays a leading role.

Meanwhile, the American side praised the effectiveness of the 'grain corridor' in the Black Sea, provided by Ukraine and its partners. The interlocutors emphasized the need to continue its work and increase its capacity.

Among other things, the parties considered the situation in Europe and the importance of maintaining good neighborly relations in the interests of all participants. In this regard, special attention was paid to cooperation in developing export routes in Eastern Europe.

The interlocutors also spoke of Ukraine's recovery. Yermak reiterated President Zelensky's willingness to comprehensively facilitate the work of American companies in Ukraine in order to restore the country's infrastructure destroyed by the war.

Additionally, the parties discussed the results of the recent visit by President Zelensky to the United States and the importance of expediting the implementation of the bilateral agreements reached.

Yermak highly appreciated the strong bipartisan and bicameral support from the U.S. Congress, President Joseph Biden, his team, and the entire American people, provided to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

“We look forward to the speedy implementation of the agreements reached, in particular those that will bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities,” the Head of the President's Office stressed.

He thanked the American partners for the recent defense and sanctions packages and noted the important role of the U.S. Department of State in conveying objective information about Ukraine's needs to both houses of Congress and all executive authorities.

Yermak also emphasized the importance of extending sanctions pressure on the aggressor state namely the need to impose sanctions against Russian propagandists spreading disinformation across the globe.

The Head of the President's Office expressed confidence that, in order to defeat the aggressor, it is important to maintain unity both among Ukraine's partner states and within the country.

“Our allies will continue to help us if they have a full understanding of our action plan. We, for our part, are open to our partners, and our entire military and political leadership is united in understanding our next steps and prospects,” Yermak emphasized.

A reminder that U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Smith are paying a working visit to Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine